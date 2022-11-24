Abia Governor Ikpeazu Calls Opposition Candidates ‘Dregs, Inconsequential’ People As Ruling PDP Kicks Off Governorship Campaign

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State today flagged off its electionering campaigns for the Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the event held at the Umuahia Township Stadium, the Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, described candidates of opposition Parties in the state as”dregs” and Inconsequential’ people rejected by the PDP.

He expressed confidence that all the PDP candidates would emerge victorious in the elections based on the performance of his administration, which he said has impacted positively radiant on the people.

According to the governor, no other political party exist in Abia State and those that claim to be existing are people of “zero electoral value.”

He expressed hope that his successor will sustain his legacies in the state.

He said,

“The candidates of opposition parties in Abia State were shopped from the dustbins of PDP.

“We have a big dustbin where we throw away renegades and recalcitrant people, they went there and picked a few dregs, individuals without consequence at all and of zero electoral value”.

In their various speeches, members of the G-5 PDP Integrity Governor’s Group which include Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State,

urged Abians to continue to support PDP in the state.

They insisted that what they stand for is “equity fairness and justice” and assured they are strong in their states and are committed to wining the 2023 elections.

The governors, who congratulated all the candidates that received flags, and expressed hope that they would win.

They also assured that the G5 would support all the PDP candidates in the state.

Responding on behalf of the candidates, the state PDP governorship candidate, Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, assured Abians that if elected, he would run an inclusive government.