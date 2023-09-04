Abia Governor Sends Emergency Rescue Ambulance As Convoy Hits Two

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The convoy of the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, on Sunday hit a yet to be identified bike man carrying a passenger.

Advertisement

The accident occured at old Soldier Junction in Ohafia when a bike rider attempted to overtake the governor’s convoy.

An eyewitness who confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER, said the accident happened few minutes after the governor left the venue of the child dedication of his Deputy, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu.

It was learnt that the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital by an ambulance on the directive of the governor.

The source said, “A bike guy carrying another guy came out from the right side of the road and suddenly hit the car in front of my own and landed on his bumper. They both fell into gutter.

“Our ambulance immediately picked them up and took them to the hospital. They had injuries but are currently responding to treatment.”