Abia Governor Visits Aba Accident Victims, Assures Of Thorough Investigation

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has said thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the fatal motor accident that occurred at the Waterside Bridge, Ogbor Hill Aba, on Tuesday.

The governor stated this after visiting several hospitals in Aba, where victims of the accident were receiving treatment.

He thanked God that those affected were doing well and expressed the hope that they would be discharged soon.

“what Happened is quite unfortunate, necessary investigations will be carried out and we want to find out both the immediate and remote cause of the accident” he said.

The Governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba said measures would be put in place to forestall future occurrence including restricting the movement of heavy duty trucks to ply only at night.

“The measures is to stop heavy duty vehicles from plying in the day time but night,” he added.

The governor, who described the accident as unfortunate and shocking as the sanctity of life is important to him, added that the life of every Abian matters to him.

He assured the victims that the government would take care of their medical bills as well as ensure they get the best in terms of medical care.

He also promised that effort is being made to put deplorable roads in the city in good shape.

Responding, the Medical Directors of some of the hospitals, including Prof. John Chikezie of the ABSUTH, Dr. Patrick Okolo of New Era Hospital, Dr. Emenike Chidi of Impact Hospital appreciated Abia State Government for coming to the rescue of the accident victims and assured that they were doing all to ensure quick recovery of the patients.

They described the condition of the victims as stable and expressed the hope that soon, they would fully recover and be discharged.