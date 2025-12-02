Abia Governor’s Advance Team Attacked By Gunmen In Imo

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The advance team from the Office of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, was in the early hours of Tuesday attacked by unidentified gunmen in Imo State.

The attack according to a statement by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku reportedly occurred along the Umuowa–Ihite axis, a few kilometres before the Sam Mbakwe Airport junction in Imo State, where the team was heading for an official engagement.

The statement disclosed that three members of the governor’s advance team were involved in the attack. The assailants targeted the team’s vehicle as they were en route to Sam Mbakwe Airport on routine duty.

The Abia State Government clarified that Governor Otti’s convoy was not involved in the incident, dispelling rumours circulating on social media.

The statement further confirmed that no fatalities were recorded, though the event highlights ongoing security concerns within the region.

Authorities have not yet identified the attackers, and investigations are expected to commence immediately to uncover the motives behind the assault and ensure the safety of government personnel and commuters along the route.

The statement urged members of the public to remain calm, assuring that the state government is committed to safeguarding lives and maintaining peace amid rising security challenges across the South-East.

“In the early hours of today, December 2nd, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty to Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

“The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction in Imo State.

“The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident”.