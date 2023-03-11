Abia Governorship: Peter Obi Has No Secret Deal With Ikpeazu- Otti

Nigeria Politics
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James
Abia 2019: Start Writing Your Handover Note, Alex Otti Tells Gov Ikpeazu Tayo Olu, The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has advised Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to start writing his handover note ahead of his defeat in the 2019 election. Otti gave the advice on Wednesday while addressing his supporters during the flag off of the APGA governorship campaign in Umuahia, the Abia State capital. The business tycoon claimed that despite being richer than Anambra state, Abia state was allegedly lagging behind in the last 19 years due to bad leadership. “Abia is on its way to the promised land. In the last 19 years, Abia has been a caricature of state. It has been a least developed state in the south east and Nigeria as a whole,” said Mr Otti. “And what is the problem? The problem with Abia state is squarely on leadership. So, thank God will now have the opportunity to change the rot in Abia. “We are going to do it. It is a task that must be done, and we have started the journey today. We say no to incompetent leadership, we say no to occultic leadership. “We are sending a signal to them, enough is enough. Abia is not a poor state. Anambra we are talking about today is poorer than Abia. Do you believe that? Anambra doesn’t have oil. The federal allocation for Anambra state is smaller than the federal allocation accrues to Abia. “But our problem is that the people we have given leadership in Abia state have stolen us dry. We will retire them come 2019. If you know that man (Governor Ikpeazu) that is occupying that Government house, tell him to start writing his handover note. “I assure you that I will recover all the money the PDP-led administration in the state stole,” said the APGA governorship candidate.
L-R: Abia Gov, Okezie Ikpeazu and Dr Alex Otti

Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate for Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti , has debunked rumors flying around that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had entered into a secret pact to work against the LP in the state and deliver the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Otti stated this while responding to a question on alleged secret deal between Obi and the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu during an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER.

Otti said Obi cannot enter into such a fraudulent agreement with a failed party.

Obi was scheduled to visit Abia State for the final phase of the LP gubernatorial and state assembly rallies but it was shifted for him to attend the Supreme Court case held on Wednesday.

Otti said, “The issue is that they are just fraudsters, they want to reap where they did not sow.

“I want to tell you with all degree of certainty that there is no agreement between Ikpeazu and Mr, Peter Obi.

“Peter Obi does not enter into fraudulent agreements and for him to be in Labour Party and have an agreement with a failed PDP government is a no no.”

Otti described Ikpeazu as a gold digger, saying the two-term governor wants to reap where he didn’t sow.

The LP guber candidate however advised Ikpeazu to retire peacefully after losing his senatoral election to Enyinnaya Abiribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He said, “ But I had also said that even if that agreement existed , there is no way to look at it other than Ikpeazu had implemented that agreement in breach because you cannot give what you don’t have.

“You cannot be delivering somebody when you can’t deliver yourself. So, if he had an agreement with Peter Obi to deliver him and he came third in the same election that held the same day, then he has already breeched the agreement and it is of no significance and of no effect. But like I said no such agreement could have been entered Into.

“If you look at the so called G5 governors, you could see that it is a combination of birds of different feathers because while the leader of the so called G5 was supporting APC or PDAPC, then that of Enugu I’m not sure where he stands while that of Abia I’m not also sure where he stands.

“Ikpeazu was fighting for his life and he failed. So, he should go and sit down.”

