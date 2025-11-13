Abia Govt Assures NOA Of Continued Support For Aligning With Otti’s Administration

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State government has assured the National Orientation Agency (NOA) of the State Government’s continued support for agencies and establishments whose mandates align with the goals of the present administration.

The Secretary to the State Government Prof. Kenneth Kalu, gave the assurance in his conference room during a courtesy visit by officials of the NOA, Abia State Directorate.

He reaffirmed Governor Alex Otti’s administration’s commitment to rebuilding Abia across all sectors, in line with the vision of making the state truly “God’s Own State.”

According to Kalu, the government’s focus is to build a community of decent and responsible citizens. He also highlighted the establishment of the Abia Leadership Academy, designed to train young people on ethical leadership and empathy as part of the state’s moral reorientation drive.

Prof. Kalu commended the NOA for its vital role in reorienting citizens towards good behavior, urging the agency to take its responsibilities seriously while assuring them of the government’s full support.

Earlier, the Abia State Director of NOA, Comrade Victor Orji, said the visit was aimed at strengthening the agency’s partnership with the state government and reaffirming its commitment to collaboration.

Comrade Orji noted that the partnership would enhance the agency’s ability to effectively disseminate government policies, programmes, and activities to the grassroots.

He, however, highlighted some of the challenges facing the agency, including the need for office renovation, furnishing, and the construction of a mini-conference hall, among others.