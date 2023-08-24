Abia Govt Begins Distribution Of Federal Government Palliatives

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State government has commenced the distribution of the Federal Government palliatives to the most vulnerable in the state to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy.

The Chairman of the State Sharing Committee Rev’d Father Christian Anokwuru, while addressing journalists in Umuahia, said the decision to distribute the palliatives to the poor and vulnerable members of the society was due to the limited quantity allocated to the state.

According to him, the committee received a mail showing that Abia will be given 40,540 bags of maize, 81,000 50kg bags of rice and 121,432 50kg bags of fertilizer, but only got 3,000 bags of rice from the Federal Government.

Anokwuru explained further that the committee decided to distribute the rice at the ward level throughout the 184 wards in Abia, noting that each ward would receive 14 bags pending when the remaining consignment will arrive the state.

He said, “The mail we received showed that Abia will be given 40,540 bags of maize, 81,000 50kg bags of rice and 121,432 50kg bags of fertilizer.These were expected, but the only thing we got is 3,000 bags of rice.

Anokwuru who is also the Special Adviser to the Governor on Policies and Interventions, stated further that the committee’s primary task is to ensure a transparent and smooth distribution process, adding that efforts have been made to ensure that credible and responsible persons handle the sharing in each ward.

He expressed optimism that the Federal Government would send another batch of palliatives to the state and added that the sharing modalities would be reviewed to accommodate more beneficiaries.

In his speech at the event, the representative of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Okoro Ogbonnaya, expressed disappointment with the Federal Government’s decision to allocate 3,000 bags of rice to Abia.

Ogbonnaya commended the administration of Governor Alex Otti for its proactive approach in distributing the 3,000 bags of rice to the poor and vulnerable members of the society as well as its decision to invest the N2bn in acquiring buses aimed at reducing the high transportation cost within the state.

He further expressed optimism that these efforts would greatly benefit the people of Abia.

The representative of Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Mr Uma Kalu, described the distribution of the palliative as transparent.

He said; “Everything is going on fine as all the supervisors are here and we were told that another consignment is coming and let’s believe that Federal Government will make good it’s promise”.