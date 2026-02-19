Abia Govt Call For Unified Data Architecture To Drive Governance

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti, has called for the establishment of a unified data architecture to improve performance tracking, resource allocation, and efficient public service delivery across the state.

The governor made the call on Thursday while declaring open a one-day workshop on Strategic Digital Public Infrastructure and Delivery for public service stakeholders at the Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, Abia State.

Represented by Deputy Governor Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, Governor Otti emphasized that modern governance must be grounded in credible data and supported by a reliable identity system.

“In an era guided by information, a unified system is better than working in isolation as this ensures strengthened social protection systems, improved internally generated revenue, allocating resources efficiently, tracking performance and delivered public services with precision,” he said.

He stressed that governance without accurate and reliable data is mere guesswork, adding that the workshop serves as a strategic platform to address longstanding data gaps and position Abia for evidence-based, intelligent governance.

“We expect honest and open discussions about operational realities, data needs, and digital identification requirements, offering solutions that are fit-for-purpose and support every agency’s strategic objectives,” the governor stated.

Governor Otti described the workshop theme, “One Data, One Identity, One Government”, as more than a slogan. He commended the Ministry of Budget and Planning, the Office of the Chief Information Officer, the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser, development partners, and relevant federal agencies for their support in driving the initiative.

In his remarks, Secretary to the State Government Dr Emmanuel Meribeole reinforced the need for a unified data system, noting that assumptions and fragmented records are unreliable for effective planning.

“To effectively make a plan, allocate resources appropriately, track public funds and deliver devices, we must build an integrated data architecture anchored on a reliable identity system,” Dr Meribeole said.

Earlier, Commissioner for Budget and Planning Mr Kingsley Anosike highlighted the workshop’s focus on “One Citizen, One Identity: Unlocking Data-Driven Governance”, urging participants to engage actively and contribute constructively.