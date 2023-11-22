Abia Govt Cancels Results Of Exams Into Nursing Institutions After Students Protest

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Government has cancelled the results of Preliminary Test Sessions (PTS) Examination, conducted recently into the state-owned nursing schools.

Recall that the State Government had set up a special committee to look into the allegations of manipulation of results and other issues as raised by the students of the institutions.

Prince Okey Kalu, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the today’s State Executive Council Meeting.

He, however, said investigations are still ongoing.

He revealed that the committee met with the students and the officials who are connected with the petitions and complaints from all parties.

The information boss further informed that a new date would be announced for the students to re-take the examination with no additional cost.

Some students of Abia State school of Nursing Amachara and Federal Medical Centre Umuahia had earlier this month staged a protest alleging that the results of their Preliminary Training School, Examination were manipulated by the authorities.

The students who protested in Umuahia had called for the cancellation of the PTS Examination for School of Nursing Amachara and FMC.