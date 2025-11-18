Abia Govt Charges Council Leadership To Drive Grassroots Development

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has called on the principal officers of Arochukwu Local Government Area to see themselves as key partners in driving public development and contributing meaningfully to the success of the present administration.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu made the call during a working visit to the Arochukwu LGA Council Headquarters, where he emphasised the importance of their roles as critical organs of government.

He noted that his visit was aimed at fostering closer interaction and strengthening the collaboration between the state government and the local administration.

He charged the officials to remain grateful for the opportunity to serve under the transformational leadership of Governor Alex Otti, whose administration is spearheading remarkable reforms across all sectors of the state’s economy.

The SSG also encouraged the officers to continue making sacrifices for the greater good of the people and assured them of the government’s unwavering support in the discharge of their duties.

Responding, the Mayor of Arochukwu LGA, Dr. Okereke Eze Aru, pledged sustained cooperation with the state government, expressing appreciation for the developmental strides being recorded across Abia under Governor Otti’s leadership.

The visit also featured strategic discussions on strengthening the party structure within the LGA.