Abia Govt Destroys Kidnappers’ Den In Aba, Warns Landlords

The Abia State Government has pulled down some buildings used by kidnappers to hide their victims.

The buildings demolished include a bungalow located in Eziala-Nsulu, Isialangwa North Local Government Area of the State and that of 7, Oma Close, Opposite New Life, Uratta in Aba South Local Government Area.

Speaking with journalists alongside the Abia State Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede, at one of the demolition sites, the Security Adviser to the Governor of Abia State, Captain Awa Udensi (Rtd), stated that the house at Eziala-Nsulu was used by kidnappers.

He recall that the Police had in February, arrested three suspected criminals and recovered locally made riffles at the second building located at Omalozu Avenue, off Uratta Road, Aba.

Captain Awa reminded the people that, in line with the relevant laws of the state enacted by the Abia State House of Assembly, the penalty for kidnapping is death upon conviction, while any building used as a hideout for kidnappers would be demolished in line with the law.

He also advised those who have houses they do not currently use to protect such buildings from being used as kidnappers den.

He reassured Abians that the government, under the leadership of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has zero tolerance for crime, stating that the governor had ensured synergy between the government and security agencies in the state towards protecting Abians and those who do business in the State.

He therefore called on landlords and tenants to make sure they fish out suspected criminals among them by reporting them to the police to face justice.