Abia Govt Flags Off First Tertiary Institutions Games

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, on Monday, lit the torch to herald the commencement of the First Edition of the Abia University and Tertiary Institutions Games at Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, the deputy governor described the torch as “not merely of fire, but of hope, passion, and youthful energy,” adding that the initiative reflects the governor’s commitment to youth empowerment and inclusion through sports.

“As I stand here on behalf of our visionary Governor, His Excellency, Dr Alex Otti, OFR, I feel the warmth of a new beginning for our students and our dear State,” Emetu stated.

He explained that the torch would journey through 38 participating institutions—both state-owned and private, ahead of the games scheduled to officially hold from November 25th to 29th, 2025. The Deputy Governor said the torch symbolised the values of unity, discipline, and excellence, which define the Abia spirit.

“These games are more than competition; they are a platform for talent discovery, moral redirection, and positive engagement. Through sports, our young people will find purpose, strength, and teamwork—the very qualities our society needs to rise above social vices and embrace progress,” he said.

He announced the governor’s approval of ₦500,000 grants to any tertiary institution presenting athletes in five or more events, describing it as “a strong encouragement to participation and excellence.”

Emetu further noted the provision of accommodation and logistics for all participants, highlighting the administration’s dedication to creating an inclusive and enabling environment for students to thrive beyond academics.

“As we light this torch, let it shine across our campuses as a symbol of courage, resilience, and renewed vision. Let every flame remind our students that greatness begins with discipline, and that in each of them lies the fire to transform our state and nation,” he concluded.

Earlier in her remarks, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche, described the Games as “a bold step by the Otti administration to provide students with a sense of belonging and inclusion.”

She noted that the initiative would engage youths from both public and private tertiary institutions across the state, thereby promoting healthy competition and collaboration.

“This is an inclusive initiative of our education-loving governor to ensure that no youth is left behind. It’s a platform to encourage our students to participate actively in sporting and creative competitions,” she stated.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Sir Nwobilo Ananaba, emphasised that Governor Otti’s vision for grassroots sports development now extends to the tertiary level.

“His Excellency directed that talent discovery should begin from the primary and secondary schools. Now, we are expanding that vision to the tertiary level to identify and nurture outstanding talents,” Ananaba said.

The Abia University and Tertiary Institutions Games, featuring 23 competitive sports, will officially commence on November 25, 2025, with participating schools expected to showcase emerging talents that could represent Abia and Nigeria in future competitions.

As the flame begins its journey across campuses, it carries with it the governor’s message of unity and sportsmanship for the youth of Abia State.

Top government functionaries, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, were present during the occasion.