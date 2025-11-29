Abia Govt Moves To Clear N60bn Pension Arrears

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Says Abia Technical College Secures Accreditation For 24 Courses

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced plans to address the long-standing gratuity liabilities owed to pensioners, dating back to 2001.

The Governor disclosed this during the November Edition of the Monthly Media chat.

Otti revealed that a committee set up with the National Body of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has submitted a report on outstanding gratuities, exceeding N60bn.

“It is disheartening that pensions have remained outstanding since 2001. The total verified outstanding pensions is in excess of 60 billion Naira, that is a large number,” Otti said,

He emphasized that his administration is committed to finding a solution.

“We have always maintained that the government is a continuum. Whatever you hand over, you deal with it. If it is assets, if it is liability, you pick all of them. We are unafraid to work out a solution,” he stated.

Governor Otti assured pensioners that their gratuity will be paid gradually, hinting at a phased payment plan.

“One thing I would like to assure the pensioners is that their gratuity will be paid gradually. The way my mind is working is that we will have to begin the payment gradually,” Otti promised.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritizing salaries, pensions, and gratuities, noting that the State Government is up to date on payment of salaries.

Additionally, he promised that newly recruited teachers would receive their salaries by the end of the weekend and assured prospective teachers and medical personnel of transparent and merit-based recruitment processes.

Meanwhile, Abia College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu has secured accreditation for 24 of its courses that lost accreditation under the past administration.

Governor Otti, who broke the news while speaking during the monthly media chat.

“If you have visited there recently, you will see the massive work going on, both on the roads, hostels, and lecture theatres including classrooms.

“The whole idea is to make it a ground for proper training of teachers”, Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor also announced that additional buildings have been completed at the permanent site of the Dr Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Aba and would soon be commissioned.

The State Chief executive noted that the Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic Aba has been supportive of the State government in the area of producing ASEPA refuse buckets being used across the State.

“They (Ogbonnaya Onu) have been very supportive of some of the things we are doing here.

“You will be amazed that our students produce the buckets that the Ebonyi State Environmental Protection Agency uses.

“If you see a bucket around your neighbourhood, it was constructed by our students at Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic”, Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti disclosed that, before the end of the year, “our electric buses that have started arriving in the State will be put on the road,

“And that will further crash the cost of transportation in the States”, Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti revealed that his government has issued about 30,562 certificates of occupancy in the last two and a half years, which is unprecedented.

“Statistics show that there are some States that have not been able to issue that number in 8 years and beyond.

“The whole idea is to unlock the value that we are hitherto locked by the difficulty in issuing certificates of occupancy. We have automated the process”, Gov. Otti stated.