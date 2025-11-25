Abia Govt Moves To Rehabilitate National War Museum, Ojukwu Bunker

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State government has announced plans for the comprehensive retrofitting of Ojukwu Bunker and National War Museum in Umuahia, major historical monuments in the state and country.

This was disclosed by Prince Okey Kanu, the commissioner for information on Monday evening, at Government House Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

According to Kanu, the decision is aimed at transforming the state’s cultural, historical, and creative landscape, aligning with the vision of Governor Alex Otti in arts and creative economy.

“This follows the finalisation of the agreements between the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

“The renovation and upgrade of the facilities at the centre will modernise both the iconic heritage site, re-restore physical experience to the centre, and reposition the bunker as a leading tourist site in the state and country”, Prince Kanu stated.

He explained that the intervention reinforces the state government’s unwavering commitment “to preserving our history while elevating the state’s tourist potential, which ultimately will further provide employment and business opportunities for Abians”.

The Commissioner announced that the Abia State Government, through the use of arts, culture, and creative economy, is lining up a number of events to mark this year’s Christmas season.

“A number of activities have been lined up to mark this year’s Christmas season, and the first in the series of events will be a comedy fest scheduled to hold on the 12th of December, 2025, in Umuahia”

He noted that, a number of home-grown talents, alongside other notable artistes, would feature at the fest, informing that Abia State’s Christmas carol is also scheduled for the 20th of December, 2025. He said that the events are being packaged to elevate the state’s festive atmosphere at the Yuletide.

Also contributing, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr Matthew Ekwuruibe informed that, at this moment, the state is working closely with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to ensure that they finalise the Memorandum of Understanding.

He said that very soon the state would be able to start the retrofitting of both facilities, adding that it is a fulfilment of the Governor’s campaign promises.

“And this is one of the promises that His Excellency made during his campaign, his manifesto. So most of them are coming to fulfilment.

“We are presenting the Abia Comedy Fest. We have some Abians, homegrown comedians and musicians”, Ekwuruibe stated.

On the health sector, Prince Kanu explained that the state has recorded a significant stride in its healthcare revitalization agenda as the functionalisation of renovated Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state advances steadily, with completion targeted before the end of the year.

According to the Commissioner, the state government remains fully committed to restoring confidence in the healthcare system by ensuring that all renovated PHCs become fully equipped, staffed, and operational for community use.

Kanu noted that the ongoing functionalisation exercise is a critical follow-up to the massive renovation project undertaken by the administration to strengthen primary healthcare delivery. He emphasized that the government is determined to ensure that these health centres do not merely exist as renovated structures, but operate as fully functional facilities delivering essential services to residents across rural and urban communities.

Reinforcing this commitment, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, highlighted the impact of ongoing health interventions, particularly the Abia Free Medical Outreach. He explained that the initiative has saved residents billions of naira in medical costs by providing free surgeries, diagnostics, treatments, and preventive care across the state.

Prof. Uche added that the functionalisation of PHCs will institutionalize sustainable, grassroots-level access to quality healthcare, reducing the burden on secondary and tertiary facilities while improving overall health outcomes.

According to him, the Otti-led administration is building a health system that prioritizes accessibility, affordability, and efficiency.

The Commissioner reaffirmed that Governor Otti’s healthcare reforms are designed to guarantee that every Abian regardless of location or socioeconomic status benefits from a modern, responsive, and compassionate health system.

With the planned completion of PHC functionalisation before year-end, Abia State is set to further consolidate its reputation as one of Nigeria’s most proactive and results-driven states in healthcare transformation.