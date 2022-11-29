Abia Govt Reconstructs Police Headquarters Destroyed By ‘Unknown Gunmen’

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Tuesday, commissioned the new Ubakala Divisional Police Headquarters, Umuahia, where two police officers lost their lives during an attack by unknown gunmen earlier this year.

The station was completely razed during the attack but the state government reconstructed the building and others.

The IGP also commissioned the Eastern Ngwa Divisional Police Headquarters DPO’s Quarters and the Police Children’s School all in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

The IGP, who was accompanied to the commissioning by the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, also commissioned the Special Protection Unit Building at Zone 9 Headquarters, Umuahia.

Recall that the Ubakala Police Station was on May 18 attacked by hoodlums.

The state police command spokesman, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna, who confirmed the attack, had said two policemen were killed during the attack.

He said the station, including the DPO’s office, was set ablaze alongside some exhibit vehicles, disclosing that when the attackers arrived with dangerous weapons, including Improvised Explosive Devices (IED’s), and got repelled by the policemen on duty, they retreated, returned and attacked the station through the back office.