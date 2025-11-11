Abia Govt Restates Commitment To Peace, Development

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State government has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the present administration to building a peaceful, secure, and enabling environment where all Abians can thrive.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Kenneth Kalu, gave this assurance while receiving participants of Course 34 of the National Defence College, Abuja, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Umuahia.

He emphasised that security remains a cornerstone of Governor Alex Otti’s administration, adding that deliberate investments are being made to keep Abia State safe for residents, investors, and visitors.

“The government understands that no meaningful development can take place without security,” Prof. Kalu stated.

“Governor Alex Otti’s administration is intentional about creating a peaceful and stable environment for socio-economic growth.”

He encouraged the visiting participants to remain objective in their studies and to adopt innovation and creativity in addressing contemporary security and developmental challenges.

He also described their visit as timely and aligned with the state government’s mission to promote strategic partnerships for sustainable development.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on security, Commander Macdonald Ubah (Rtd), expressed appreciation for the visit and assured the team of the government’s support in facilitating their study tour.

In his remarks, the team leader and Director of National and Military Strategy, National Defence College, Abuja, Air Commodore Immanuel Nansoh, explained that the visit is part of a national study tour aimed at assessing local strategies that promote national security and development.

He noted that the college, established in 1992, has trained over 2000 senior officers and stakeholders from across the country and beyond.

The visit featured a presentation of souvenirs to the SSG and a question-and-answer session and was attended by heads of Bureaux and senior officials from the office of the secretary to the state government.