Abia Govt Restates Strong Commitment To Basic Education Reform

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu has reaffirmed the present administration’s commitment to strengthening basic education across the state.

Emetu who stated this when he received the Forum of Education Secretaries from the 17 Local Education Authorities (LGEAs) at Government House, Umuahia, described the meeting as “apt and timely,” noted that the concerns raised by the Forum align with the ongoing reforms of the Dr Alex Otti-led administration aimed at enhancing the quality of education and improving learning outcomes in Abia State.

Responding to the issues presented, the Deputy Governor assured that LGAs with teacher shortages will receive priority consideration in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise, Phase 2, to ensure balanced manpower distribution across schools.

The Education Secretary Forum In A Group Photograph With Engr. Emetu

To address mobility challenges affecting supervision and distribution of instructional materials, the Deputy Governor further assured that hilux vehicles equipped with cabins will be provided across the 17 LGEAs to enhance monitoring and effective service delivery.

On welfare matters, Engr. Emetu said that the concerns regarding salaries, allowances, and the general welfare of Education Secretaries will be given due attention, while assuring that all requests made by the Forum will be transmitted to the Executive Governor, Dr Alex Otti, for further consideration and necessary action.

He also encouraged the Education Secretaries to sensitize all teaching and non-teaching staff within their LGAs to actively participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Engr. Emetu commended the Forum for their dedication and assured them that the administration remains committed to repositioning Abia’s education sector and creating an enabling environment for effective teaching and learning.

Earlier in his address, the Dean, Forum of Education Secretaries, Abia State, Hon. Kalu Chijioke Azuma, highlighted the operational challenges faced by the Forum including; insufficient teacher allocation in some LGAs during the recent recruitment exercise; inadequate mobility for supervision and distribution of educational materials; clarity in the job description of Education Secretaries; upward review of salaries, imprest, and overhead costs, amongst others.