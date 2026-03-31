Abia Govt Rolls Out Waste Bin Initiative For Commercial Transport

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has announced plans to commence the enforcement of mandatory display of waste bins in all commercial vehicles across the state, as part of measures to sustain environmental cleanliness and public sanitation already achieved under the leadership of Alex Otti.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Monday, at Government House, Umuahia after this week’s State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

According to the Commissioner, the initiative, which will be launched on April 1st, 2026, is aimed at promoting proper waste disposal habits among commuters and further strengthening the state’s sanitation framework.

He noted that the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) has continued to make significant strides in maintaining hygienic standards across the state, earning commendations both nationally and internationally.

“May I inform us that ASEPA will commence the mandatory display of waste bins in all commercial vehicles in the state for use by passengers.

“This is to support, promote, and enhance the cleanliness of the state.

Advertisement

“Enforcement will be formally announced on the 1st of April, 2026,” Prince Kanu stated.

He emphasised that the transformation of Abia from one of the dirtiest states in the country to one of the cleanest, remains a testament to the administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Kanu recalled that the Governor had, at the inception of his administration, declared a state of emergency on waste management, a move that has yielded visible results.

He further highlighted the commendation by a renowned cleric, Pastor Paul Eneche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, who recently expressed admiration for the remarkable cleanliness observed across the state during his visit.

The Commissioner stated that ASEPA has intensified its monitoring and enforcement of environmental standards among businesses and industries.

Advertisement

He revealed that some establishments were recently sealed up for violating environmental regulations and were only reopened after complying with stipulated standards.

The Commissioner revealed that the state government through the Ministry of Environment has successfully reclaimed the Amaiyi Amaogudu gully erosion in Isuikwuato LGA, done flood control and reclamation works at Elugwu Nkata in Umuahia North LGA, while the Iyalu – Iberenta flood and gully erosion control works in Oro-Ibere autonomous community, Ikwuano LGA has been completed and the affected sites fully reclaimed and members of the benefiting communities having sigh of relief.

He noted that there are also other erosion control works being handled by the Ministry of Environment, all through direct labour works.

“All these, therefore, speak to the state government’s agenda to provide solutions to instances of environmental remediation through the erosion across the state,” Prince Kanu stated.

Responding to some questions, the General Manager Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) Mazi Ogbonnia Okereke disclosed that the government is advancing efforts towards sustainable waste management through strategic partnerships.

“The government has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a private company to deliver an end-to-end waste management solution. This goes beyond waste collection to converting waste into valuable resources,” he said.

Advertisement

Mazi Okereke explained that ongoing initiatives include the recycling of plastics into reusable materials, with facilities already operational along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and within the ASEPA premises in Aba.

He added that a facility donated by FIBRA, an NGO focused on post-packaging recycling, is also contributing to the state’s waste management drive.

He further revealed that the next phase of the project would involve converting organic waste into diesel and other hydrocarbon products, describing it as a major leap towards achieving a circular economy in Abia State.

The General Manager however, expressed concern over indiscriminate dumping of refuse at unauthorized locations, particularly in Umuahia. He appealed to residents to support the government’s efforts by making use of designated waste disposal points.

“Our focus covers every part of the state, across all 17 local government areas. We urge the media to partner with the government in sensitizing the public against illegal dumping. This government belongs to the people, and its success depends on their cooperation,” he stated.