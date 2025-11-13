Abia Govt Seals Illegal Park In Umuahia, Vows To End Roadside Lawlessness

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Ministry of Transport has sealed an illegal motor park located in Umuahia as part of ongoing efforts by the administration of Governor Alex Chioma Otti, to restore order, safety, and sanity on roads across the state.

The enforcement operation which was carried out by the Permanent Secretary, Awa Jane Olanma, Ministry of Transport on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu, in collaboration with the Abia State Harmonized Task Force (Umuahia Area Command) led by Col. Chilaka (Rtd) and his team.

Speaking during the enforcement exercise, the Permanent Secretary, who represented the Commissioner, explained that the Ministry’s action followed growing distress calls and numerous complaints from members of the public about the nuisance and hazards caused by the illegal park’s activities.

“I’m responding to a distress call from members of the public,” she said. “Every part of Abia State cannot be a park. The presence of illegal parks and loading bays has been in existence on our roads and streets for far too long, and we will no longer accept or tolerate this lawlessness and indiscipline.

His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti’s vision for a safe, efficient, and effective modern transport system is clear. The existence of illegal parks is a blight on our state, it causes chaos, safety hazards, and congestion on our roads. We must reclaim our streets and ensure accessibility and safety for our citizens.”

Mrs. Awa Jane Olanma, Esq., emphasized that the sealing of the park, identified as Kings Motors, marks the beginning of a new era of discipline and order in the state’s transport system.

“We are not here to keep anyone out of business or deny them their source of livelihood,” she added. “However, before you can operate a park, there are procedures and criteria you must meet to ascertain that the area is safe and approved by the Ministry. We have come to seal this park today to restore order and sanity to this place.”

The Permanent Secretary further reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that only approved and properly regulated parks are allowed to operate within Abia State.

“The Ministry of Transport will continue to engage all stakeholders, transport unions, enforcement teams, and the public, to restore the sanity we deserve. The sealing of these parks is just the beginning of a new phase of discipline and order. We will keep working tirelessly to make Abia State a model of excellence in transportation,” she said.

She also issued a stern warning to other illegal parks operating across the state, urging them to desist immediately or face similar sanctions.

“Let this serve as a warning. Any illegal park still operating without proper authorization will soon be reached and clamped down on,” she warned.

The Commissioner, through his representative, reaffirmed that Governor Alex Otti’s administration remains resolute in building a functional, safe, and well-regulated transport system that supports business growth while maintaining discipline on the roads.