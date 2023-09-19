Abia Govt To Commission Computerized Vehicle Centre

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Government will on Wednesday commission a computerized vehicle centre at Ubakala, Umuahia South LGA.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu announced this while briefing newsmen in Umuahia after the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Alex Otti.

According to the Commissioner, the idea is to ensure that all vehicles that ply Abia roads are road worthy in addition to reducing carnages on the roads.

Also, the Commissioner for Transport, Sunny Onwuma said that the centre is necessary to ascertain the number of vehicles that are road worthy. He added that a cost of testing each small vehicle is N1,700 only while bigger vehicle is N3,000 only.

Recall that the former governor of the state Dr Okezie Ikpeazu had commissioned the first-ever Computerized Vehicle Inspection Center in Aba to support growth of transport business in the state.

Ikpeazu had said the transport business should not be an obstacle to the economic development of the State

He stated that a good transport system enhances trade and commerce, economic development and investment, and charged transporters to be good ambassadors of the State.