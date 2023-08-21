Abia Govt To Enroll Pensioners Into Free Health Insurance Scheme

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Government has promised to enroll pensioners into the free Government Health Insurance Scheme to ameliorate the plights for those battling with different types of health challenges.

Advertisement

A message from the Abia State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Abia State Health Insurance Agency, said all the Local Government pensioners that retired below the level of a director that are interested in government free health insurance should visit any primary health center nearest to them.

It said the date for verification and enrollment will be between Friday August 25 to September 1.

The statement urged those interested to go with their national identification numbers and pension board authorization letters as means of identification.