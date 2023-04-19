Abia Govt To Seal Banks Withholding State’s Funds

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has warned that his administration would seal any bank that continues to withhold the state’s funds.

Advertisement

The governor advised banks that have continued to place Post No Debit(PND) on Abia State accounts to immediately resume financial transactions with the state or have their branches sealed .

In a statement signed by Barr Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, Governor Ikpeazu said an Abuja High Court which earlier froze Abia State accounts had vacated the order.

It added that banks have no reason to disobey the court.

The governor equally warned individuals and groups against subjecting the state to litigations.

Recall that since the declaration of Alex Otti as governor-elect, the accounts of the state government had come under public scrutiny.

Advertisement

The account was frozen following a court order while the government was also prevented from conducting local government elections

by another court.

The accounts have since been unfrozen.