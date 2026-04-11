Abia Govt Unveils Ambulance Network For Rural Maternal Care

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The Abia State Government has launched a Rural Emergency Services and Maternal Transport System aimed at reducing maternal and newborn mortality across the state.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Ogbonnaya , said the programme aligns with the vision of Governor Alex Otti, whose administration has prioritised the health and well-being of residents.

Ogbonnaya noted that limited access to timely medical care remains a major contributor to maternal and infant deaths, especially among women in labour and newborns in need of urgent attention.

Abia Govt Unveils Ambulance Network

“One of the major causes of maternal mortality is the delay in reaching health facilities with skilled personnel.

“To address this challenge, We have not only improved our health facilities but also ensured that qualified medical personnel are available to deliver quality care,” he added.

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He stated that the new transport system is targeted at ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential medical commodities to remote health facilities.

He further identified Obimgwa, Bende, and Ukwa East Local Government Areas as among the most affected and also described them as part of the high-burden regions of maternal mortality in Nigeria.

“As a response, ambulances have been positioned within these areas to ensure that emergency cases are attended to within 25 to 30 minutes,” he stated.

The Commissioner disclosed that trained emergency response officers have also been integrated into the national emergency response system to ensure quick handling of distress calls and swift deployment of ambulances.

Also speaking, he noted that the government is introducing alternative solutions, including tricycle ambulances for rural communities. He also highlighted ongoing rural road improvements and plans to deploy drones and other innovative delivery systems to ensure a steady supply of essential medical commodities to remote facilities.

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“We are also looking into rural roads improvements and considering possible solutions like drone delivery systems to ensure essential medical supplies reach communities without delay,” he noted.

The commissioner commended the governor’s leadership, describing the administration as one focused on practical results and the welfare of the people.

He urged residents to support and take ownership of the reforms, stressing that their sustainability depends on collective commitment.

The event was attended by stakeholders, including representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Police Force, health administrators from the benefiting local government areas, and top officials of the Ministry of Health.