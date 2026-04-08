Abia Govt Upgrades Key Tourist Sites

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The Abia State Government has given approval for the first phase of retrofitting the Arochukwu Waterfall.

This forms part of broader efforts to unlock the state’s tourism potential and establish it as a leading tourist destination in Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, made this known on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the decisions from this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

“In a strategic move to boost the tourism potentials of the state, council has approved the first phase of the retrofitting of the Arochukwu Waterfall in Ibom as part of efforts to enhance the tourism value of the waterfall as a tourist site.

“The project is expected to increase the state’s Internally Generated Revenue, generate employment opportunities, and stimulate economic activities within the host communities,” he said.

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He stated that the initiative aims to significantly improve the visitor experience and draw both local and international tourists.

“The first phase will concentrate on essential infrastructure such as entrance gates, souvenir shops, a town stand, bush bar, and convenience facilities. These upgrades are meant to enhance accessibility, comfort, and the overall experience for visitors

“It would also cover the development of key visitor infrastructure and this includes entrance gates, souvenir shops, town stand, bush bar, and convenience facilities to improve accessibility and comfort, as well as overall tourist experience for visitors”, the Commissioner said.

He added that other tourist sites across the state will also receive similar upgrades, with particular attention to the historic Ojukwu Bunker in Umuahia.

The Commissioner noted that this decision follows an agreement between the state government and relevant authorities to transform the National War Museum complex into a world-class tourist attraction.

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“Other tourist sites in the state, including the famous Ojukwu bunker, will undergo renovations and retrofitting to bring it to international standards.

“This follows the agreement with the state government through the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Arts, as secretary-general of the National War Museum, to make the Ojukwu bunker a world-class tourist attraction”, he said.