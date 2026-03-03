Abia Govt Urges Farmers To Prepare For Heavy Rains

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Government has advised farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices as the state is projected to experience above-normal rainfall in 2026.

The warning follows the Seasonal Climate Prediction released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

According to NiM‍e‌t’s projection, Ab‌ia State is expected to experience above‌-norma⁠l rainfal‍l⁠ in⁠ 2026, with annual totals ranging⁠ between 1,800mm⁠ and 2,‍20⁠0mm.

In a ‘2026 Climate Outlook and Farming Advisor’ issued Tuesday morning, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Cliff Agbaeze, provided critical guidance to farmers across the state to ensure a productive farming season.

The rainy season is forecast to begin between late March and early April and end between late October and early November, lasting approximately seven to eight months, thereby supporting multiple cropping cycles.

NiMet also predicted peak rainfall in June and September, increasing the risk of flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Farmers are advised to cultivate raised ridges, maintain proper drainage systems, and avoid flood-prone lands for sensitive crops.

With average temperatures expected to range between 26°C and 30°C, and warmer conditions anticipated in the early months of the year, Dr Agbaeze encouraged farmers to “adopt mulching, intercropping, and consult extension officers for pest and heat management strategies.”

He also highlighted a short dry spell, commonly known as the August Break, expected between late July and August, lasting two to three weeks.

Farmers are advised to “plant early-maturing and drought-tolerant crop varieties, practice staggered planting over two to three weeks, and avoid establishing sensitive crops during this period,” while following the recommended planting periods in the state.

To address climate variability, Dr Agbaeze urged farmers to “adopt climate-smart agriculture practices, including early-maturing and flood-resistant varieties, proper drainage systems, water harvesting, and regular engagement with extension services for real-time updates”