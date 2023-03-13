Abia Guber Election: Police To Invite PDP Chieftain Over Threat To Kill Oppositions

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Police Command has said it will summon the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Tony Otuonye, for inciting violence during a recent campaign.

Advertisement

The Command’s Spokesperson, Geoffery Ogbonna, disclosed the information to THE WHISTLER in a phone conversation.

THE WHISTLER on Sunday reported Otuonye’s threat to sacrifice the lives of the opposition to ensure victory for his party’s gubernatorial candidate, Okeh Ahiwe.

The threat was contained in a viral video seen by THE WHISTLER.

Responding to this newspaper’s enquiries on the video, Ogbonna said, “We are aware and have seen the video and we are working on it.”

When THE WHISTLER enquired if there was a plan to summon the party chieftain for his inciteful statement, the police spokesperson said Otuonye would “definitely” be invited for interrogation.

Advertisement

While campaigning for Ahiwe, Otunoye whose Facebook page indicates he works at the state’s Signage Advertisement Agency called on the party faithful to fortify themselves to ensure they are not harmed.

He boasted that his party would this Saturday’s gubernatorial election by any means.

“The charm we will use for the mission is beneath our bed. I tell you Amadioha (Igbo deity) kills even without blood but we will feed it with blood this time.

“The dead will not fight this battle for us, we will fight it ourselves. All young men should do whatever they can to make sure they don’t become victims. We are prepared far more than the way we did in 2015. We will not miss this opportunity because if we do we will regret it,” he said.

Recall that Ahiwe had emerged following the death of Uchenna Ikonne, the former candidate who was reported to have died after a brief illness.

Advertisement

He will be contesting the governorship position alongside prominent aspirants including Labour Party’s Alex Otti, All Progressive Grand Alliance’s Greg Ibe, Young Peoples Party’s Nana Nwafor, and All Progressives Congress’s Ikechi Emenike.