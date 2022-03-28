Abia Guber Zoning Tears Senator Orji, Son Apart

Former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji and his son Hon Chinedu Orji have lost their love as a result of governorship zoning arrangements in the state.

Theodore Orji, who represents Abia Central in the National Assembly, had in a statement on Monday, said there was a zoning arrangement in Abia State, hence it is the turn of Abia North to produce the next governor of the state come 2023.

The state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, had in a clandestine meeting with the state Assembly speaker, Chinedu Orji, among other cabals, hatched and anointed Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne as the consensus governorship candidate of the PDP.

Ikonne hails from Agburuike-Nsulu in Isiala Ngwa North, one of the three Ngwa LGAs in Abia Central senatorial district, also known as Umunneato. Ikonne is a professor of optometry and former vice chancellor of Abia State University.

The aftermath of the meeting informed a declaration by the state PDP, through its chairman, Asiforo Okere, that the guber slot had been zoned to both Abia Central and Abia North.

Senator Orji is therefore at loggerheads with his son, who is a strong proponent of the governorship going to Abia Central. The senator said in a release that, “Let me state categorically clear that my earlier position on the subject matter remains sacrosanct and unambiguous. All those working to set Abia State on fire should toe the path of peace, do a rethink and sustain the peace we have been savouring as God’s own state.”

Abia Youth Vanguard supports the position of Sen Orji. According to the group, “The zoning started in Abia North in 1999, with Orji Kalu. Then it went to Abia Central in 2007 with TA Orji after which it got to Abia South with the incumbent, Okezie Ikpeazu, in 2015. Naturally, therefore, it should return to Abia North in 2023.”

Former Senate President Adolphus Wabara condemned the hatchet job of both Gov Ikpeazu and Speaker Orji.

Wabara, secretary of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, stated that, “PDP has a constitution. I don’t know where they got the idea from.”

Senate minority leader, Enyinnia Abaribe, who represents Abia South, urged ‘all Abians who are desirous of an end to imposition to disregard the purported zoning.”