Abia Imposes Curfew In Aba, Umuahia To Avert Threat From Imo

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State Government has declared curfew in the state following gunmen attacks in in neighboring Imo State.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, stated that the curfew takes effect from today Monday.

Reports had emerged earlier in the day about violence by gunmen in parts of Imo State and there are fears it may spread to Abia State.

The statement reads:

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the imposition of curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis between 10pm and 6am daily from today, Monday, 5th April, 2021 till further notice.

“This is sequel to security reports received from multiple sources, and informed by the need to continue to protect innocent citizens and residents of the state.

He call on Security agencies in the state to ensure strict enforcement and compliance with the directive.

The directives exempt those on essential services with proper identification during this period.

The governor directs traditional rulers, men of the State Homeland Security Team and Community Vigilante Services in the state to monitor movement of persons within their respective domains and take necessary measures to protect the people and their property.

The statement advised law abiding citizens to go about their normal duties, outside the curfew period, without fear of molestation as the security architecture of the state is robust enough to guarantee their safety.