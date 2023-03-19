ABIA: INEC Conniving With Gov Ikpeazu To Change Results, Alex Otti Raises Alarm

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Alex Otti, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Abia State, has accused some electoral officers of working in connivance with the incumbent Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, to alter some results in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

According to Otti, results from Obingwa Local Government Area where Governor Ikpeazu hails from are being altered in favour of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Okechukwu Ahiwe.

The LP candidate who is projected to win the election added that the same situation was recorded in Osisioma, Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas of the state.

“From virtually all the results uploaded and released, Labour Party won by landslide.

Unfortunately the PDP government has refused to allow some of the results stand, and they are doing this with the active connivance of some compromised INEC Staff and some security agents,” he tweeted.

Otti noted, “Obingwa is a very interesting case, because in the majority of the wards, with the active connivance of INEC the BIVAS was not used, so they are making effort to push in fake results.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal government and particularly the INEC chairman to ensure that the right thing is done in Abia state. So I expect that any result that is not coming out of BIVAS (sic) accreditation will not be accepted.

“I urge the INEC chairman to prevail on the INEC Resident electoral commissioner for Abia and other INEC staff to give peace a chance and ensure that the right thing is done.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presided over governorship and state assembly elections in 28 states on Saturday.

The elections were attended by widespread violence, with at least 17 people reported to have been killed across Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Osun, and Benue States.