Abia JUSUN And Need To Imbibe Spirit Of Transparency, Patriotism

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The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Abia State chapter, is once again in the spotlight. This time, it has embarked on a strike over the alleged non-payment of leave allowance, a development that has disrupted judicial activities and raised fresh concerns among stakeholders. The action, driven by the union’s leadership in the state, brings to the fore critical questions about accountability, transparency and the shared responsibility required to sustain progress in the public service.

At a press briefing held at Government House, Umuahia, the Abia State Government, through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Ikechukwu Uwanna SAN, laid out its position with remarkable clarity. The government explained that upon receiving the union’s demand for leave allowance, it requested details of how the claims were computed and, crucially, evidence that such allowance was not already embedded in the consolidated salary structure of judiciary workers. According to the government, findings from the Office of the Accountant General indicate that what is described as “leave bonus” is already a component of the consolidated salary paid to judiciary staff. Yet, despite repeated requests, the union has not furnished any verifiable documentation to prove otherwise. Instead, it issued a strike notice, proceeding with industrial action without addressing the government’s inquiry.

What stands out in the government’s response is its openness and readiness to act swiftly once clarity is established. The assurance that payment will be made within 48 hours if the union provides credible evidence of non-inclusion of leave bonus in their salaries reflects a posture of responsibility rather than confrontation. It shifts the burden of proof appropriately to the union, especially given that the judiciary manages its own payroll. In a matter as sensitive as public finance, such documentation is not only necessary but fundamental. The question then arises: why has the union found it difficult to provide evidence that should ordinarily be within its reach?

This development must also be situated within the broader context of workers welfare in Abia State under the leadership of Governor Alex Chioma Otti OFR. Since assuming office, the administration has made prompt payment of salaries and pensions a defining feature of governance. Within a relatively short period, the era of salary arrears and pension backlogs has been effectively consigned to history. Workers now receive their entitlements on or before the twenty eighth of every month, while retirees, long neglected in previous years, have regained a measure of financial dignity. More importantly, the government has signalled that arrangements are nearing completion for the commencement of gratuity payments, a milestone that will further consolidate its pro-worker credentials. These are not mere promises but verifiable outcomes that have reshaped public sector confidence in the state.

Against this backdrop, the posture of Abia JUSUN raises legitimate concerns. The union has, on several occasions, appeared resistant to policies aimed at strengthening institutional integrity. A notable example is its stance on the verification of judiciary staff. While other arms of government have successfully undergone verification exercises designed to cleanse the payroll and eliminate irregularities, the judiciary has remained an exception, largely due to the union’s resistance. This reluctance invites uncomfortable but necessary questions. What is the basis for opposing a process that promotes accountability? Why should an exercise intended to eliminate fraud and ensure accurate data be seen as a threat?

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The consequences of this resistance are far reaching. One of the most painful outcomes is the delay in the payment of pensions to retirees from the judiciary. Without proper verification, the government is constrained from making payments, as it must first ascertain the authenticity and number of beneficiaries. In effect, the continued refusal to embrace verification has inadvertently subjected elderly retirees to avoidable hardship. It is difficult to reconcile this reality with the union’s professed commitment to the welfare of its members, past and present.

At this critical juncture, the path forward is neither complicated nor contentious. Abia JUSUN must rise to the occasion by embracing transparency, sincerity and patriotism. The union prepares its payroll and therefore possesses the necessary records to clarify whether the leave bonus is included in its salary structure. Providing these details should not be an ordeal but a routine administrative step. As clearly stated by the Accountant General, Deaconess Njum Onyemanam, her office does not manage the judiciary payroll and can only act on properly documented submissions. The responsibility, therefore, rests squarely with the union to present verifiable evidence and facilitate resolution.

Governor Alex Chioma Otti, OFR, deserves commendation for sustaining a governance model that prioritises the welfare of workers and pensioners while insisting on accountability in public finance. His administration has demonstrated that fiscal discipline and compassion can co-exist, creating a system where obligations are met promptly without compromising transparency. It is a model that requires cooperation from all stakeholders to function effectively.

For Abia JUSUN, this is a defining moment. The union must align its actions with the broader interests of justice, fairness and development. Rather than resisting processes designed to strengthen the system, it should actively support them. By promptly providing the required payment details and embracing verification, the union cannot only secure its entitlements but also contribute meaningfully to the ongoing transformation of the state. In the end, transparency and patriotism are not abstract ideals; they are practical necessities for building a public service that truly serves the people.

Dr. Ebere Uzoukwa is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Abia State on Public Affairs.