Abia LP Candidate Urges INEC To Deploy More Manpower To Hasten PVC Collection

The Labour Party candidate for Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu, has implored the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy more manpower to areas that residents are yet to receive their permanent voters card (PVC) in the state.

Uche made the appeal on Friday during a phone-in radio program, The Platform, on Flo FM, Umuahia.

He commended INEC for ensuring that the PVC collection exercise is not chaotic in his constituency but noted that there was need to speed up the exercise. .

He said: “INEC has actually done a good job from what I have observed with the circulation and distribution of the PVC. Whosoever that is staying back from going to the designated centers for collection is actually not doing themselves any good.”

“In my own constituency, there has been a massive turnout of the electorate going to collect their PVCs.

“It has been massive and I will say the success is due to the sensitization we have done so far. The people are troopingl out to collect their PVCs because that is actually their power to vote and that is what will make them eligible for this process that is coming up very soon.

“So, there has been a massive response from my constituency and from my zone, and I have seen particularly our young people going out to ensure they get their PVCs. Some of them stood in the crowd and some maneuvered their way and all of that. For me, it’s the youth involvement and the youth have actually participated fully in this collection process.”

“Also, our mothers in the villages have done well. Some of them leave their farms and some leave their business. You see them and see the passion in them as they go all out to collect their PVCs in my constituency, it’s been a huge response so far.”

While commending INEC for extending the deadline for the PVC collection, Uche appealed to the commission to increase manpower across the wards in his constituency to reduce wait time.

“The extension is a good one from them, I’m impressed with the way things are going and the extension is another good boost for us to further sensitize our people because truth be told, some of our aged women don’t even know that there is an extension, so it gives us more room to go back and do more of the sensitization.

“On INEC’s part, they should deploy more personnel because you can’t have just one or two persons in a ward or a village distributing PVCs. The crowd of people turning out can actually be overwhelming for one or two persons to manage.”

Uche further encouraged eligible voters to pick up their PVCs and vote wisely as it is their responsibility to elect credible and responsible leaders.

“Your PVC is your power, so my kind words to us is that it’s only a fool that will sit back when being oppressed and do nothing about it because you as a person, it affects you, everything about this country, everything about Abia State has been turned upside down and this is our time to prove to this people that yes, we have the power to get what we deserve.

“They should do whatever they can to pick up their PVCs and vote their conscience, vote that person you know that of a truth, when put into office, they will represent you truly and not for his selfish gains or interest.

“Politics is a game of interest but the interest of the masses should be the foremost thing. How to make them develop, how to see to their needs, how to see to their representation and betterment. We have the power now in our hands to change this narrative and correct this wrong that we have been experiencing from our past politicians.”