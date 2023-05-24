Abia LP Senator-Elect Regrets Naming Stadium After Ikpeazu

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Darlington Gideon Nwokocha, a member of the House of representatived for IsialaNgwa North/South federal constituency and the senator elect for Abia Central Senatorial district, has renamed his mini stadium constructed at Ikem Nvosi which was hitherto named as Dr Okezie Ikpeazu Mini Stadium.

Addressing his supporters on Wednesday at the stadium, the Senator elect said Gov. Ikpeazu did not merit the honour of naming a project after him.

He said the governor disappointed his constituents and didn’t live up to their expectations, and does not deserve to be immortalized anywhere in his constituency.

He apologized to his people for naming the stadium after the outgoing governor in 2021 when it was Commissioned.

He said, “We thought he would have been encouraged by this efforts as a governor to bring the dividends of democracy to our people.

“We thought there will be landmark achievements that his name will be recorded and marked in every nook and cranny of this state but unfortunately i can notice that this is the only place his name is inscribed.

“There’s no other place you can see Okezie Ikpeazu his name being inscribed in any project, and his tenure is ending few days from now and he has nothing to stand by his side.

“I want to withdraw the name attached to this stadium by naming it Dr Okezie Ikpeazu mini Stadium.

“I have withdrawn that based on the fact he didn’t meet the standard that is required…”