Abia Man Who Served On Multiple Warships Becomes First Nigerian-American Captain Of U.S. Navy Ship

An Abia State indigene, Kelechi Ndukwe, has been appointed as the first Nigerian-American Commander of a United States Navy Guided Missile Destroyer.

Prior to the appointment, reports have it that he served successfully in various capacities and places of assignment around the world.

Some twitter users who could not hide their joy on Friday, lauded Ndukwe for his accomplishments and for setting a record in the pages of history following his new role.





Recall that the U.S. Mission in Nigeria had on Thursday congratulated Ndukwe, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval War College, for the appointment.

According to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (a Washington, DC-based nonpartisan research institute), Ndukwe was part of the active U.S. military deployed for respective sea assignments at the Arabian Gulf and parts of Africa.

“Kelechi Ndukwe is a U.S. Navy Officer serving on the Joint Staff in the Force Structure, Resource, and Assessment Directorate. As a Surface Warfare Officer, he has served on multiple warships with extensive deployments to the Mediterranean Sea, Horn of Africa, Arabian Gulf and Western Pacific Ocean.

“During his most recent sea assignment, he served as the Commanding Officer of USS DEVASTATOR (MCM 6), a minesweeper based in Bahrain.

FDD also captured that aside working on sea, he worked on land in core positions within the U.S.

“Ashore, Kelechi served in the Navy Office of Legislative Affairs, representing the Navy on Capitol Hill as a Congressional Liaison. Prior to joining the Joint Staff, he was the Deputy Executive Assistant to the Director for Surface Warfare on the Navy Staff.”

Reacting to the development on Thursday, the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM), Abike Dabiri Erewa, said that Ndukwe had made the nation proud.

“Hearty congrats #ProudlyNigerian,” she had tweeted.