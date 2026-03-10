Abia Moves To Clear Decades-Old Salary Arrears Of Ex-Councillors

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has commenced the payment of outstanding salaries and entitlements owed to verified former councillors who served across the seventeen local government areas of the state between 1999 and 2022.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the move follows a verification exercise conducted to authenticate legitimate claims and ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in the payment process.

According to Nwachukwu, the payments will be carried out in phases and made in three instalments to accommodate the number of beneficiaries and ensure an orderly and sustainable settlement process.

He noted that the initiative reflects the commitment of the state governor, Alex Otti, to uphold justice, equity and fairness in governance.

Nwachukwu added that by addressing the outstanding obligations, the administration is recognising the contributions of former public office holders and ensuring they receive their lawful entitlements.