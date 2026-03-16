Abia Moves To Implement Senior Citizens Law

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The Abia State Government has developed a draft policy manual to guide the implementation of the Senior Citizens Law signed into law in 2025.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey, disclosed this on Monday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Governor.

Speaking at the event, he noted that the legislation was enacted to provide a pathway for the participation, security, dignity and most importantly well-being of senior citizens which includes the mental and psychological needs of the senior citizens.

He stated that the policy document was prepared by the State Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection to complement the implementation of the Senior Citizens Law No. 4 of 2025.

“The policy document outlines the provisons of the law and guidelines for executing the law,” he said.

Kanu noted that the policy manual was developed to clear the misleading interpretations of the law by some members of the public.

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“Due to the fact that some individuals have misunderstood what the law is about, the policy manual was developed to provide clarity.

“This law is not about cash-outs to elderly persons but a framework to offer welfare and support services to senior citizens,” he said.

According to him, the law provides activities like, the celebration of Older Persons International Day, provision of housing support for displaced senior citizens and also financial support and social insurance as well as food and nutritional support.

“The Abia State Government is dedicated to the effective implementation of the Senior Citizens Law to provide social protection for vulnerable elderly persons in the state,” Kanu stated.

Also speaking, The Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Mrs Ngozi Felix, stated that the Governor, Dr Alex Otti, had approved a 9-man committee to develop the policy draft.

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“A 9-man committee has been set up by the Governor to develop the policy draft and by the month of April, we expect the document to be ready for the public,” she said.

She further disclosed that the office is currently operating from a temporary location but plans have been made to move it to a permanent space.