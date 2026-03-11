Abia Moves To Prevent Project Failures, Protect Public Funds

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Project Implementation Bureau (ASPIB) has organized a two-day Capacity Building Workshop on Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) aimed at strengthening the delivery of public infrastructure projects and ensuring value for money in the state.

The workshop brought together contractors, engineers, project managers and other key stakeholders in the construction sector to deepen their understanding of best practices in project execution, quality management and compliance with established standards.

The initiative forms part of the broader reform agenda of the Abia State Government under the leadership of Alex Chioma Otti to ensure that public infrastructure projects are executed with the highest level of quality and durability.

Speaking during the workshop, the Director General, Abia State Project Implementation Bureau, Onyinye Nwosu, said the initiative reflects the governor’s vision for excellence in public project delivery and long-term infrastructure sustainability.

According to him, the establishment of the bureau was driven by the administration’s commitment to ensure that capital projects across the state meet strict quality standards and are properly monitored from conception to completion.

“The vision of our governor is anchored on excellence and quality execution. That vision has translated into the creation of the Abia State Project Implementation Bureau to ensure that capital projects in the state are executed to the highest standards,” he said.

Nwosu explained that the workshop was designed to help contractors and other stakeholders understand the quality assurance and quality control processes required for public projects, noting that infrastructure must be built with a long-term perspective.

“We have to think about 50 to 100 years from now. That means putting in place the right quality assurance and quality control processes. It cannot be done without carrying along our contractors and other stakeholders,” he added.

He further stated that the training would enable contractors to clearly understand expectations on project sites while also helping regulatory bodies and supervising engineers ensure that projects are properly scoped and executed.

“This workshop allows us to discuss our processes and the systems that guide project implementation. Contractors will know what is expected of them, and our engineers and project managers will ensure that from the beginning—during project scoping—the right steps are taken,” Nwosu noted.

He urged contractors participating in the programme to see the government as partners working toward the shared goal of delivering quality infrastructure.

“We want them to understand that we are partners in progress. The government does not build these projects alone; it is our contractors that help us deliver them. This workshop is an opportunity for us to learn together, reinforce our commitment to quality, and share best practices,” He said.

Also speaking at the workshop, a participant, Engr. Prince Chukwudi, who presented a lecture on geotechnical and geological exploration emphasized the importance of proper soil and site investigation before the commencement of construction projects.

He explained that many infrastructure failures occur when projects begin without adequate geological and geotechnical studies.

“When you don’t have full information about the soil and site conditions, you may start a project and later discover serious structural challenges. That can either lead to poor construction or make the project unnecessarily expensive,” he said.

According to him, proper geotechnical exploration ensures that project designs align with the realities of the construction site, thereby preventing cost overruns and structural defects.

“If a project is supposed to cost about $100,000, lack of proper geological exploration could push the cost to $200,000 or more. That is why these investigations are critical before any construction begins,” he explained.

Another participant, Mr. Chukwuma Okolo, Senior Project Controller at the bureau, described the workshop as a significant step toward reforming project implementation systems in Nigeria.

He said the initiative would help curb the long-standing issue of abandoned or poorly executed public projects across the country.

“The takeaway from this workshop is huge. In Africa and in Nigeria particularly, we have suffered from poor project implementation where public funds are wasted on projects that fail or do not last,” Okolo stated.

He noted that the creation of the bureau by Governor Otti was aimed at addressing decades of inefficiencies in public infrastructure development.

“ASPIB was created with good intentions after studying the enormous wastage that has occurred since independence. We are talking about billions of dollars spent on projects that did not deliver value,” he said.

Okolo explained that the bureau is introducing a structured system that contractors must comply with when executing government projects.

“Contractors must understand that there is now a code and a system for doing business in the state. Without complying with these processes, it will be difficult to move forward. This workshop is part of that transition to a new way of doing things,” he said.

He further emphasized that the new system is designed to protect public funds while ensuring transparency and accountability in project execution.

“ASPIB is essentially a preventive mechanism. It ensures that projects are done according to prescribed standards so that contractors and government officials alike are protected and public funds are not wasted,” Okolo added.

Participants expressed optimism that the workshop would significantly improve the quality of infrastructure delivery in the state, noting that sustained training and stakeholder engagement would be critical in achieving the desired reforms.

THE WHISTLER also reports that more capacity building programmes would be organized in the future as part of efforts to institutionalize quality assurance practices in project implementation.