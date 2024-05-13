ABIA: NANS Demands Probe Of Assault On ABSU Female Student By Security Man

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Council, Abia State University has called for an investigation and immediate removal of the school security officer that brutalized and assaulted Miss Dominic Chizurum, a 100 level Public Health student.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that a female student was assaulted by a school security officer in the female hostel.

In a statement signed by Comr. Prince Jacob Nwaoma, Executive Chairman NANS JCC Abia State and copied to various stakeholders including the Governor of Abia State, Speaker of House of Assembly, Commissioner of Police, Dean of Students Affairs, Students Union Government and NANS National President among others, the body specified that the school management should conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged act of violence and the security officer responsible be appropriately sanctioned

The statement reads:

“It has come to our attention that a female student was brutally assaulted by a school security officer in the female hostel over a minor misunderstanding between occupants of two different rooms. This incident is deeply concerning and requires immediate action from the school management.

“We strongly urge you to conduct a thorough investigation into this unacceptable act of violence. The security officer responsible for the assault must be appropriately sanctioned. Such behaviour directly contradicts the values of our esteemed institution.

The safety and well-being of our student body are paramount. Incidents of violence against students will not be tolerated. We demand a safe and respectful environment for all members of our community.”

The NANS Joint Campus Council, Abia State University has given the school management seven days to resolve the issue.

“We trust that the school management will handle this matter with the utmost urgency and seriousness. To ensure justice is served and prevent similar incidents, we request a resolution within seven (7) days.

“Should this demand not be met within the stipulated timeframe, the student body will be left with no choice but to engage in peaceful protests until our concerns are addressed,” the release warned.