ABIA: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala To Deliver Address As Alex Otti Inaugurates Transition Council

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will deliver a Keynote address on April 15 (today) as the Abia Governors-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, inaugurates his transition council in Aba.

Okonjo-Iweala’s address will precede the inauguration of the over 100-member council.

Following the confirmation and official acceptance of their appointments, the council’s secretariat released a full list of the transition council members as follows:

  1. Mr. Victor Onyenkpa ( Chairman)
  2. Mrs. Ifueko Omogui Okauru (Co-chairman)
  3. Ms. Arunma Oteh
  4. Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe
  5. Mr Uche Orji.
  6. Mr. Victor Osondu Okoronkwo
  7. Chief Frank Nneji
  8. Ide John Udeagbala
  9. Prof Okey Oramah
  10. Chief Dr. David Ogba Onuoha, MFR, OON
  11. Chief Ume Kalu (SAN)
  12. Prof. Uche Eme Uche
  13. Chief Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala
  14. Chief O. J. Mbonu
  15. Dr. Elelenta Nwambuisi Elele
  16. Mr Uzoma Nwankwo
  17. Mr Anya Duruoha
  18. Dr. Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah
  19. Dr. Okey Anueyiagu
  20. Prof. Vincent Asor
  21. Prince Chris Igwe
  22. Dr. Cliff Agbaeze
  23. Mrs . Lynda Saint Nwafor
  24. Prof. Herbert Mbagwu
  25. Mr. Johnson Chukwu
  26. Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna
  27. Hon. Darlington Nwokocha
  28. Mr .Nwosu Kenechukwu Ugochukwu
  29. Mr. Bank Anthony Okoroafor
  30. Engr Obinna Odum
  31. Hon. Nnenna Ukeje-Elendu
  32. Mr. Obi Imemba
  33. Prof. George Chima
  34. Mr. Onwuka Oreh
  35. Dr. Eloka Umeh
  36. Engr. Kalu Nto
  37. Chief Enyinnaya Onokala
  38. Prof. Joshua Uzoma Ogbonna
  39. Mr. Ogbonnaya Okereke
  40. Dr. Paschal Kanu
  41. Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri
  42. Mr Lloyd Onaghinon
  43. Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi
  44. Pharm Chris Ukah
  45. Dr. Leo Ogba
  46. Mr. Stephen Omenka
  47. Mr. Kaycee Orji
  48. Mr. Ernie Onwumere
  49. Mr. Uche Ukeje
  50. Ms. Nnenna Nwakanma
  51. Mrs. Victoria Osondu-Adefala
  52. Mr. Ken Ahia (SAN)
  53. Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani
  54. Mr. Dike Chukwumerije
  55. Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu
  56. Chief Jonah Ike
  57. Dr. Caleb Ajagba
  58. Mr. Kingsley Anosike
  59. Rev. Fr. Christain Anokwuru
  60. Mr. Austin Uformba
  61. Dr. Kalu Ogburueke
  62. Mr. Ugo Okoroafor
  63. Mr. Eziuche Ubani
  64. Mrs . Ifeoma Thomas
  65. DIG Azubuko Udah Rtd.
  66. Mr. Ndubuisi Ike
  67. Chief Chuku Wachuku
  68. Mr. David Anyaele
  69. Mr. Saleh Maitala
  70. Mr. Chijioke Uwaegbute
  71. Mr. Abimbola Owoeye
  72. Mr . Daniel Awe
  73. Chief Uzo Udemba
  74. Dr . Sam Nwosu
  75. Mr. Obioha Chimah
  76. Engr Bob Ibeneme
  77. Dr. Pius Chikezie
  78. Mr. Peter Okali
  79. Dr. Iheanyi Egbuta
  80. Mr. Okey Agbara
  81. Mr. Charles Nkata
  82. Engr. Chris Okoye
  83. Mr. Martins Emelogu
  84. Prof. Kenneth Kalu
  85. Mr. Echezona Etiaba (SAN)
  86. Mr . Mike Akpara
  87. Dr. Abraham Nwankwo
  88. Dr. Poly Emenike
  89. Mr. Sonny Allison
  90. Hon. Amobi Ogah
  91. Dr. Dozie Amuzie
  92. Rt. Hon. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka
  93. Mr. Ranveer S. Chauhan
  94. Dr. Laz Ude Eze
  95. Mr Uzo Udemba
  96. Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu
  97. Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu
  98. Dr Onye Goddy Achilihu
  99. Engr. Rumundaka Ifeanyi Wonodi
  100. Mr. Ugochukwu Opiegbe

Secretariat:

  1. Mr. Chinedu Ekeke (Secretary)
  2. Mr. Chuka Ofili
  3. Mr. Uche Nwosu
  4. Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma
  5. Mr . Kazie Uko
  6. Ms. Urenna Abazie
  7. Mr. Nonso Ndumanya
  8. Mr . Dodo Okafor
  9. Dr. Chukwuma Maduako
  10. Mr Adam Lamido Sanusi
  11. Mr. Prosper Apugo
  12. Dr. Matt Ekwuribe
  13. Mr. Adegoke Adejumo
  14. Mr. Ihedigbo Mbaukwu
  15. Mr . Daniel Kalu
  16. Mr. Bethel Samuel
  17. Mr. Nnanna Chidiebere
  18. Miss Nkechinyere Chijindu
  19. Mr. Uche Anaga
  20. Dr. Destiny Isiguzo
  21. Mr. Ifeatu Onwuasoanya
  22. Dr. Oluebube Chukwu.

Otti who was declared winner and returned as duly elected in the March 18 governorship polls in Abia State.

The governor-elect made it clear that he would pay special attention to Aba by investing massively in infrastructure so as to rebuild the city and restore its lost glory in a manner that would make it become a choice destination for investors, business men and women and visitors alike.

The economist insists that Aba is very strategic in actualizing economic resurgence in Abia in particular, and in the South East as a whole, hence his promise to dedicate an entire ministry to the city.

Otti’s decision to host his transition council’s inauguration and deliberations in Aba is strategic to draw the necessary attention to the Enyimba City.

The council will officially be inaugurated on Friday in Aba, Abia State, at 10 am.

