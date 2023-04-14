ABIA: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala To Deliver Address As Alex Otti Inaugurates Transition Council

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will deliver a Keynote address on April 15 (today) as the Abia Governors-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, inaugurates his transition council in Aba.

Okonjo-Iweala’s address will precede the inauguration of the over 100-member council.

Following the confirmation and official acceptance of their appointments, the council’s secretariat released a full list of the transition council members as follows:

Mr. Victor Onyenkpa ( Chairman) Mrs. Ifueko Omogui Okauru (Co-chairman) Ms. Arunma Oteh Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe Mr Uche Orji. Mr. Victor Osondu Okoronkwo Chief Frank Nneji Ide John Udeagbala Prof Okey Oramah Chief Dr. David Ogba Onuoha, MFR, OON Chief Ume Kalu (SAN) Prof. Uche Eme Uche Chief Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala Chief O. J. Mbonu Dr. Elelenta Nwambuisi Elele Mr Uzoma Nwankwo Mr Anya Duruoha Dr. Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah Dr. Okey Anueyiagu Prof. Vincent Asor Prince Chris Igwe Dr. Cliff Agbaeze Mrs . Lynda Saint Nwafor Prof. Herbert Mbagwu Mr. Johnson Chukwu Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna Hon. Darlington Nwokocha Mr .Nwosu Kenechukwu Ugochukwu Mr. Bank Anthony Okoroafor Engr Obinna Odum Hon. Nnenna Ukeje-Elendu Mr. Obi Imemba Prof. George Chima Mr. Onwuka Oreh Dr. Eloka Umeh Engr. Kalu Nto Chief Enyinnaya Onokala Prof. Joshua Uzoma Ogbonna Mr. Ogbonnaya Okereke Dr. Paschal Kanu Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri Mr Lloyd Onaghinon Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi Pharm Chris Ukah Dr. Leo Ogba Mr. Stephen Omenka Mr. Kaycee Orji Mr. Ernie Onwumere Mr. Uche Ukeje Ms. Nnenna Nwakanma Mrs. Victoria Osondu-Adefala Mr. Ken Ahia (SAN) Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani Mr. Dike Chukwumerije Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu Chief Jonah Ike Dr. Caleb Ajagba Mr. Kingsley Anosike Rev. Fr. Christain Anokwuru Mr. Austin Uformba Dr. Kalu Ogburueke Mr. Ugo Okoroafor Mr. Eziuche Ubani Mrs . Ifeoma Thomas DIG Azubuko Udah Rtd. Mr. Ndubuisi Ike Chief Chuku Wachuku Mr. David Anyaele Mr. Saleh Maitala Mr. Chijioke Uwaegbute Mr. Abimbola Owoeye Mr . Daniel Awe Chief Uzo Udemba Dr . Sam Nwosu Mr. Obioha Chimah Engr Bob Ibeneme Dr. Pius Chikezie Mr. Peter Okali Dr. Iheanyi Egbuta Mr. Okey Agbara Mr. Charles Nkata Engr. Chris Okoye Mr. Martins Emelogu Prof. Kenneth Kalu Mr. Echezona Etiaba (SAN) Mr . Mike Akpara Dr. Abraham Nwankwo Dr. Poly Emenike Mr. Sonny Allison Hon. Amobi Ogah Dr. Dozie Amuzie Rt. Hon. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka Mr. Ranveer S. Chauhan Dr. Laz Ude Eze Mr Uzo Udemba Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu Dr Onye Goddy Achilihu Engr. Rumundaka Ifeanyi Wonodi Mr. Ugochukwu Opiegbe

Secretariat:

Mr. Chinedu Ekeke (Secretary) Mr. Chuka Ofili Mr. Uche Nwosu Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma Mr . Kazie Uko Ms. Urenna Abazie Mr. Nonso Ndumanya Mr . Dodo Okafor Dr. Chukwuma Maduako Mr Adam Lamido Sanusi Mr. Prosper Apugo Dr. Matt Ekwuribe Mr. Adegoke Adejumo Mr. Ihedigbo Mbaukwu Mr . Daniel Kalu Mr. Bethel Samuel Mr. Nnanna Chidiebere Miss Nkechinyere Chijindu Mr. Uche Anaga Dr. Destiny Isiguzo Mr. Ifeatu Onwuasoanya Dr. Oluebube Chukwu.

Otti who was declared winner and returned as duly elected in the March 18 governorship polls in Abia State.

The governor-elect made it clear that he would pay special attention to Aba by investing massively in infrastructure so as to rebuild the city and restore its lost glory in a manner that would make it become a choice destination for investors, business men and women and visitors alike.

The economist insists that Aba is very strategic in actualizing economic resurgence in Abia in particular, and in the South East as a whole, hence his promise to dedicate an entire ministry to the city.

Otti’s decision to host his transition council’s inauguration and deliberations in Aba is strategic to draw the necessary attention to the Enyimba City.

The council will officially be inaugurated on Friday in Aba, Abia State, at 10 am.