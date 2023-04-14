ABIA: Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala To Deliver Address As Alex Otti Inaugurates Transition Council

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will deliver a Keynote address on April 15 (today) as the Abia Governors-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, inaugurates his transition council in Aba.
Okonjo-Iweala’s address will precede the inauguration of the over 100-member council.
Following the confirmation and official acceptance of their appointments, the council’s secretariat released a full list of the transition council members as follows:
- Mr. Victor Onyenkpa ( Chairman)
- Mrs. Ifueko Omogui Okauru (Co-chairman)
- Ms. Arunma Oteh
- Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe
- Mr Uche Orji.
- Mr. Victor Osondu Okoronkwo
- Chief Frank Nneji
- Ide John Udeagbala
- Prof Okey Oramah
- Chief Dr. David Ogba Onuoha, MFR, OON
- Chief Ume Kalu (SAN)
- Prof. Uche Eme Uche
- Chief Ndukwe Osogho-Ajala
- Chief O. J. Mbonu
- Dr. Elelenta Nwambuisi Elele
- Mr Uzoma Nwankwo
- Mr Anya Duruoha
- Dr. Uzoamaka Amah-Mbah
- Dr. Okey Anueyiagu
- Prof. Vincent Asor
- Prince Chris Igwe
- Dr. Cliff Agbaeze
- Mrs . Lynda Saint Nwafor
- Prof. Herbert Mbagwu
- Mr. Johnson Chukwu
- Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna
- Hon. Darlington Nwokocha
- Mr .Nwosu Kenechukwu Ugochukwu
- Mr. Bank Anthony Okoroafor
- Engr Obinna Odum
- Hon. Nnenna Ukeje-Elendu
- Mr. Obi Imemba
- Prof. George Chima
- Mr. Onwuka Oreh
- Dr. Eloka Umeh
- Engr. Kalu Nto
- Chief Enyinnaya Onokala
- Prof. Joshua Uzoma Ogbonna
- Mr. Ogbonnaya Okereke
- Dr. Paschal Kanu
- Dr. Nnaemeka Obiaraeri
- Mr Lloyd Onaghinon
- Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi
- Pharm Chris Ukah
- Dr. Leo Ogba
- Mr. Stephen Omenka
- Mr. Kaycee Orji
- Mr. Ernie Onwumere
- Mr. Uche Ukeje
- Ms. Nnenna Nwakanma
- Mrs. Victoria Osondu-Adefala
- Mr. Ken Ahia (SAN)
- Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani
- Mr. Dike Chukwumerije
- Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu
- Chief Jonah Ike
- Dr. Caleb Ajagba
- Mr. Kingsley Anosike
- Rev. Fr. Christain Anokwuru
- Mr. Austin Uformba
- Dr. Kalu Ogburueke
- Mr. Ugo Okoroafor
- Mr. Eziuche Ubani
- Mrs . Ifeoma Thomas
- DIG Azubuko Udah Rtd.
- Mr. Ndubuisi Ike
- Chief Chuku Wachuku
- Mr. David Anyaele
- Mr. Saleh Maitala
- Mr. Chijioke Uwaegbute
- Mr. Abimbola Owoeye
- Mr . Daniel Awe
- Chief Uzo Udemba
- Dr . Sam Nwosu
- Mr. Obioha Chimah
- Engr Bob Ibeneme
- Dr. Pius Chikezie
- Mr. Peter Okali
- Dr. Iheanyi Egbuta
- Mr. Okey Agbara
- Mr. Charles Nkata
- Engr. Chris Okoye
- Mr. Martins Emelogu
- Prof. Kenneth Kalu
- Mr. Echezona Etiaba (SAN)
- Mr . Mike Akpara
- Dr. Abraham Nwankwo
- Dr. Poly Emenike
- Mr. Sonny Allison
- Hon. Amobi Ogah
- Dr. Dozie Amuzie
- Rt. Hon. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka
- Mr. Ranveer S. Chauhan
- Dr. Laz Ude Eze
- Mr Uzo Udemba
- Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu
- Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu
- Dr Onye Goddy Achilihu
- Engr. Rumundaka Ifeanyi Wonodi
- Mr. Ugochukwu Opiegbe
Secretariat:
- Mr. Chinedu Ekeke (Secretary)
- Mr. Chuka Ofili
- Mr. Uche Nwosu
- Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma
- Mr . Kazie Uko
- Ms. Urenna Abazie
- Mr. Nonso Ndumanya
- Mr . Dodo Okafor
- Dr. Chukwuma Maduako
- Mr Adam Lamido Sanusi
- Mr. Prosper Apugo
- Dr. Matt Ekwuribe
- Mr. Adegoke Adejumo
- Mr. Ihedigbo Mbaukwu
- Mr . Daniel Kalu
- Mr. Bethel Samuel
- Mr. Nnanna Chidiebere
- Miss Nkechinyere Chijindu
- Mr. Uche Anaga
- Dr. Destiny Isiguzo
- Mr. Ifeatu Onwuasoanya
- Dr. Oluebube Chukwu.
Otti who was declared winner and returned as duly elected in the March 18 governorship polls in Abia State.
The governor-elect made it clear that he would pay special attention to Aba by investing massively in infrastructure so as to rebuild the city and restore its lost glory in a manner that would make it become a choice destination for investors, business men and women and visitors alike.
The economist insists that Aba is very strategic in actualizing economic resurgence in Abia in particular, and in the South East as a whole, hence his promise to dedicate an entire ministry to the city.
Otti’s decision to host his transition council’s inauguration and deliberations in Aba is strategic to draw the necessary attention to the Enyimba City.
The council will officially be inaugurated on Friday in Aba, Abia State, at 10 am.