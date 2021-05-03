Abia Not Recruiting Hausa/Fulani Into Ebubeagu-Gov Ikpeazu

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State government has debunked news being circulated on the social media that the state had promised to recruit members of Miyetti Allah into its security outfit, Ebubeagu.

The chief press secretary to the the governor, Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka, in a statement shared on Facebook, described the information as false and advised all Abians to disregard it.

Recall that reports on social media claimed that the state governor had assured the Miyatti Allah in the state that 2500 of their members would be enlisted into the Ebubeagu security outfit.