Abia Partners U.S.-Based Medical Foundation To Train Health Workers

The Abia State Government has approved a partnership with the QANTUS Medical Foundation, a United States-based medical group, to train health workers across the State as part of efforts to deepen healthcare reform and capacity building.

The collaboration between the State Ministry of Health and the US-based healthcare consultancy outfit is aimed at entrenching best practices in healthcare delivery.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday at Government House, Umuahia, while briefing Journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He further revealed that the Abia State Q2 Health Pilot Project has commenced in selected hospitals and PHCs across the State, noting that the initiative is designed to improve Healthcare delivery outcomes.

“His Excellency, the Governor has approved the collaboration between the State Ministry of Health and the U.S-based health care consultancy outfit to ensure a healthcare cost of change in the State.

“This is aimed at training health workers to embrace best practises in the delivery of health care”, Prince Kanu stated.

The Commissioner added that the Ministry of Health is set to functionalise 53 fully equipped Primary Healthcare Centres under “Project Ekwueme”, a move expected to strengthen Primary Healthcare Services across the State.

Prince Kanu also disclosed that the Paediatric Association of Nigeria has scheduled its next Annual General Meeting to hold in Abia State in 2027.

“This is a recognition of the Governor’s agenda in reforming the health sector of the State. The next edition of this Annual General Meeting will hold in 2027”, he noted.

“The campaign took place across all the schools in the state and other social institutions across the state.

“Over 8,000 groups were involved in the exercise. Currently, we are collecting the raw numbers across the State”, Prince Kanu stated.

He further disclosed that the Governor will on Thursday flag off the construction of Ukwa East General Hospital located at Ohanku, as part of efforts to expand access to healthcare across the State.

Responding to questions, the Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche, said the partnership with the QANTUS Medical Foundation aligns with the Governor’s reform agenda focused on global best practices.

“These (members QANTUS Medical Foundation) are experts that go around to help in health systems by training doctors, nurses, pharmacists, other health workers on how to adopt a culture change that helps them to offer the best services to the people.

“This is meant to ensure that the communications are clear, and that healthcare workers are able to adopt behaviours and skills and match them to be able to give the best healthcare to the people.

“So it is across all levels of healthcare, but it is to be phased. So the first time we’re going to start with doctors and nurses, then we’ll cascade down to those at the local government level. It’s a top-to-down approach”, Prof. Uche stated.

He also urged parents and guardians to ensure their children are vaccinated, assuring that vaccines administered in the State are safe and preserved in line with standard safety protocols.