Abia PDP Lawmaker Declares Support For Otti

……As former Council Boss Resigned From Party

PDP Chieftain and member representing Isiala Ngwa South State constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Rowland Chinwendu has declared his total support for Gov. Alex Otti’s administration.

Speaking during an event organised by Isiala Ngwa South people Hon Chinwendu said he had no reason whatsoever not to join Governor Alex Otti whose dictum is practical government.

He noted that the emergence of Otti as a governor was an indication that the citizens desire good governance.

According to the lawmaker “In you, we have a Governor whose spectrum is practical and good governance, so I have no reason whatsoever not to identify with you”

“We came to tell you that from today onwards, we are with you”.

Addressing the party supporters Governor Otti commended Hon Chinwendu, for playing politics of no bitterness.

Otti said “Immediately, after the elections he came to me to make it clear that as the member representing my constituency, he would work with me to move Abia forward.

“It is worthy of note that he is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and I commend him for that”.

In a similar development the former executive chairman of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area Hon Ike Anyatonwu has resigned his membership of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

In a letter dated 6th May 2024 and addressed to the ward chairman people democratic party PDP Okporo Ahaba ward 10, the former local government boss said it borne out of mixed feelings towards the party.

He thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to contribute to the party’s mission and value.