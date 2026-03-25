Abia PDP Stakeholders Dump Party, Endorse Otti For 2027

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Hundreds of stakeholders and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Aba South local government has declared their support for Governor Alex Otti second term bid and leadership of the Labour Party (LP) after dumping their former party.

Receiving the defectors, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, who equally represents the Aba South State Constituency, welcomed them as his kinsmen, who love the good works Governor Alex Otti is doing, having seen positive changes in the native communities in Aba South.

Emeruwa also described the defectors as notable indigenous political gladiators over the years in the Aba South political field, stressing that even before they joined the Labour Party, they had been supportive after seeing some progressive impacts of the governor.

He said he had expected them to take this type of decision they took, to join and fully support a government that means well for their people, because of the way Governor Alex Otti has brought a paradigm shift that is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf.

Emeruwa described the coming of the defectors as a plus to the Labour Party and advised the party’s chairman in Aba South, Mr Mmaju Egbebu, to integrate them into the party’s ways of doing things immediately, as they will be vital to the already concluded plan that Aba belongs to Otti in 2027.

He said that the Labour Party in Abia is not leaving anything to chance in the 2027 election, stressing that they’re already aware that it will be a technical one but are very sure that they will emerge victorious because the government has repaid the truth the people gave to it.

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The lawmaker advised both the old and new members to make a move to ensure that they register and revalidate their membership of the party on or before the 30th of March, which is the deadline for the registration.

Emeruwa said that the membership registration has become extremely important because the upcoming primary election will be a direct primary, as there will be no rooms for delegates.

“You should know that the power is in your hands now. There’s nothing like taking wine to delegates anymore. Those of you who are registered will be eligible to vote.”

He called on all residents of Aba South to take the continuous voter registration very seriously as well, as it is only through registration that they will be able to vote for Governor Alex Otti and other people he is working with so that the good works ongoing will be sustained.