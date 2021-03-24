Abia: Police Hunt Suspected Hoodlums Hiding In Hotels Ahead Of Saturday’s By-election

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Abia State Police Command has put in place plans to fish out criminal elements said to hiding inside different hotels in the state ahead of this Saturday’s bye-election for the Aba North/South Federal Constituency.

The command said raids on hotels in Aba and environs would commence on Thursday following intelligence report that hoodlums imported into the constituency had lodged in unnamed hotels to cause mayhem on election day.

Police sources, during an interaction with correspondents on Tuesday, warned that any attempt by suspected hoodlums to cause mayhem in the state would be resisted.



A delegation of the Police Tactical Squad led by CSP Idowu Kayode, has been dispatched to support the efforts of the men of the state command.

While stating that the exercise is not targeted at intimidating residents, the police added that a repeat of what took place recently in Ekiti where three people were shot dead and others injured by armed hoodlums would not be allowed to repeat itself in Aba.

THE WHISTLER gathered that Obingwa, Osisioma Ngwa local governments and Aba have been identified as flash points. The police also appealed to hotel owners in Aba to accord the force the needed support and understanding in efforts to keep the state and residents safe.

The Police Tactical Squad is expected to arrive Aba on Wednesday.

The Aba North/South Federal Constituency seat became vacant following the death of the former occupant, Hon. Ossy Prestige, who passed on in a hospital in Germany earlier in the year.

The Saturday bye-election will see a former Chief of Staff to the state governor, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu of the APC slog it out with PDP’s Chimaobi Ebisike and APGA’s Destiny Akara Nwagwu.