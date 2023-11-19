Abia Poly Student Drowns While Swimming In Umuahia River

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The people of Umuchime community in Umuahia, Abia state were on Saturday thrown into mourning as a 300 level student of Abia State Polytechnic Aba, Chidera Kenneth, drowned in the popular Umuchime river.

The river is located in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Giving an account of how the incident happened, Ugorji Kalu said he went with his friend to swim.

He was said to be drowning during the exercise without anyone taking notice of what was happening to him.

The deceased hail from Uzuakoli in Bende LGA of the State before his fatal end.

It was gathered that the late undergraduate was the only son of his parents.

Efforts to reach the Abia State Police Command and the authorities of the Abia State Polytechnic to confirm the death of the student proved abortive as messages sent to their WhatsApp numbers have not been responded to as at time of filing this report.

His lifeless body has since been brought out of the river.