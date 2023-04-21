Abia Poly To Convocate Students Who Graduated 13 Years Ago

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Polytechnic Aba is set to convocate students who graduated from 2010 to 2021.

The school management in a statement on Friday said Award of fellowship will also be given to distinguished and deserving Nigerians across various professions and careers.

The statement further revealed that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, CEO of Cubana group of companies, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu and the CMD of FMC Umuahia, Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu, will be conferred with awards.

The statement read: “You are cordially invited to the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, combined Convocation of graduands from 2010 to 2021 and Award of Fellowship to distinguished and deserving Nigerians across various professions and careers.

“DATE: 11th and 12th, May 2023.

“VENUE: Abiapoly Pavilion.

“AWARDEES: His Excellency Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike; Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana); Ide John Udeagbala; Chief Paul Ikonne; Barr. Jackson Agbai Abbah; Chris Akomas PhD; Prof. Onyebuchi Chukwu CMD FMC Umuahia.

“The Pre-Convocation lecture will be delivered by Chief Johnson Chukwu of Cowry Assets Management Ltd, Lagos.

“Come and witness the rebirth of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, under its new Rector, Dr. Hagler Okorie”.

In July 2022, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) revoked accreditation of the institution over its failure to pay staff salaries and allowances for over 30 months.

The state government called the action “embarrassing” and announced the suspension and dissolution of the governing council and management of the institution, respectively.

Eventually in November, after the Polytechnic’s accreditation was restored, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu directed the immediate recall of the suspended members of the governing council and management of the polytechnic.

He tasked them with ensuring strict and prudent financial management of the institution’s finances.