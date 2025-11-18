Abia Power Regulator Seeks Closer Ties With NERC

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA) has sought closer collaboration with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as it prepares to take full charge of electricity market regulation in the state by December 2025.

ASERA Chairman Emeka Onyegbule, who led the delegation to NERC headquarters in Abuja, reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to partnering with NERC, especially on regulatory knowledge sharing.

NERC’s Commissioner for Research and Data Analytics, Dr Yusuf Ali, who presided over the meeting, assured the Commission’s support and willingness to share its extensive regulatory experience to strengthen ASERA’s readiness.

The engagement is part of a three-day peer-learning session that includes briefings and interactions with NERC’s various departments to deepen ASERA’s understanding of regulatory processes and best practices.

THE WHISTLER recalls that ASERA was established under a new Abia State Electricity Law, which was signed by Governor Alex Otti.

The law gives Abia State the power to regulate its own intrastate electricity market.

This move leverages the Electricity Act 2023 (amended), which permits states to run their own electricity markets.

On 25 June 2025, NERC officially transferred regulatory oversight of Abia State’s electricity market to ASERA via NERC Order No. NERC/2025/058.

This transfer relates to intrastate (within-state) electricity market regulation.

The transfer is to be fully completed by 24 December 2025.