Abia Records 3 Cases Of Monkeypox

By Iro Oliver Stanley
Abia State Government on Thursday said it has recorded three cases of monkeypox in three Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Confirming the cases in Umuahia, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji, said the suspected cases were discovered in Aba North, Umuahia South and at Ikwuano LGAs.

He disclosed that the state government has carried out necessary sensitization to contain the spread.

He also advised the citizens to be on the lookout for people with a lot of rashes, adding that such persons should try to isolate themselves and visit any health facility close to them.

According to him, “We have done all we are supposed to do, including contact tracing, and the patients are doing well.

“We have given all the support we are supposed to give. The surveillance is everywhere and the contact tracing on. We have listed a lot of contacts and taken their samples for investigation.

“Some of the samples are out and were negative. We are still expecting more sample results from Abuja, the only place they do it.

“We have done a lot of things about them and have visited vicinities and their facilities at their homes.

“So, there is no cause for alarm. They are doing well.”

