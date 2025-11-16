Abia Rep Awards Scholarships To 200 Constituents

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibe Okwara Osonwa, has awarded full tuition scholarships to 200 successful candidates

Speaking during the event held at Dr Alex Chioma Otti Auditorium, Ohafia Local Government Headquarters, Hon. Osonwa expressed immense joy at witnessing the first beneficiaries of his Tertiary Education Scholarship Programme.

He emphasised his commitment to human capital development, noting that education remains a top priority after healthcare.

“Education is very dear to me. I established this programme to give hope to brilliant students who had lost the opportunity to pursue higher education due to financial constraints. You wrote our mock exams, passed, and sat for the JAMB, which I fully funded, and today you have gained admission into various universities. That is the spirit of excellence,” he said.

Hon. Osonwa further pledged to continue paying each beneficiary’s tuition annually until graduation, provided they maintain excellent academic performance.

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, represented by his father, Sir Martin Emetu, commended Hon. Osonwa for what he described as “quality and impactful representation”, especially in the area of education. He urged the students to remain focused and avoid distractions as they begin their academic journeys.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Eke Treasure Eke, overwhelmed with tears, thanked Hon. Osonwa for giving her a second chance at her dreams after missing several scholarship opportunities in the past.

“This is an opportunity I never believed would come. I pray for strength and success throughout my years in the university,” she said.

Also speaking, Mrs Kalu, mother of the second overall best candidate, expressed profound appreciation on behalf of the parents:

“This is the kind of representation we voted for—one that touches lives positively.

“We, the parents, are solidly behind you. This is unprecedented in our constituency. We thank God for giving us a man like you.”