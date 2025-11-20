Abia Residents Say Nnamdi Kanu’s Life Sentence May Prolong Sit-At-Home

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A political solution is being urged to address Nnamdi Kanu’s case, with critics saying the judicial system is being misused, as Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was sentenced to life imprisonment for agitating for Biafra’s independence.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, residents have condemned the life imprisonment sentence handed to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), saying the judicial system is being used to oppress the Igbo people.

“The angle at which or how they pursue this issue is the wrong way. Nnamdi Kanu is an agitator… The solution to this issue should be a political solution, not going through the judicial system,” Emeka Chigbu said.

Chigbu expressed disappointment with the sentence, saying it was a travesty of justice and an indication that the Nigerian state is biased against the Igbo people.

“A young man agitating for what is obvious, marginalisation of people of the Southeast, that it should stop. Look at terrorists from the Northeast. Bandits are negotiating with governments. Then it is Nnamdi Kanu that will go to jail for a very long time,” he complained.

He questioned the government’s priorities, asking if the marginalisation of the Southeast is not obvious.

“Someone who is agitating for what is obvious, marginalisation of the Southeast. Is it not obvious? Is it that we don’t just want to look at the real issues in this society?” he questioned.

Chigbu also highlighted the perceived hypocrisy in the government’s handling of the case, saying, “Bandits have been rehabilitated, so-called, and brought back into the security forces. Nnamdi Kanu is the one that will be sent to jail. Did Nnamdi Kanu ever fire a shot?” he asked.

He warned that the sentence could heighten tensions in the Southeast, saying, “The Monday sit-at-home may continue, because that’s a subtle protest. If people, Ndi Igbo, don’t want to go and carry arms, nobody is going to fight anybody.”

Chigbu called on the government to consider the implications of its actions, saying, “The federal government should release Nnamdi Kanu and address the issues of marginalisation and inequity in the Southeast.”

The development has sparked outrage among the Igbo community, with many calling for a rethink on the government’s approach to addressing the issues raised by Kanu.

Oko Steve, another community leader, shared similar sentiments, saying, “For me, as an Igbo, I want to say that today is a Black Thursday for the entire Igbo race. Personally, I’m not happy. Why? Because I felt that this judgment was totally a travesty of judgment.

“This judgment was an indication that the Nigerian state is not fair at all to Ndi Igbo,” he said.

Steve pointed out the disparity in the treatment of Nnamdi Kanu compared to other cases, saying, “Just yesterday, we read in the papers or in the news that a federal high court in Abuja sentenced a former Boko Haram leader to five years, just a paltry five years. And now look at a freedom fighter being sentenced to life. What does that show you? It shows you that Nigeria is biased against the Igbo.”

Oko warned that the sentence could heighten tensions in the Southeast.

“The Monday sit-at-home may continue, because that’s a subtle protest. If people, Ndi Igbo, don’t want to go and carry arms, nobody is going to fight anybody,” he said.

They called on the government to reconsider its approach, saying that the federal government should release Nnamdi Kanu and address the issues of marginalisation and inequity in the Southeast.

