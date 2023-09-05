Abia Revenue Taskforce Begins Enforcement Today

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The State Harmonized Revenue Enforcement Taskforce will today commence revenue enforcement operations across the state.

A release signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue, Chimeremeze Okeigbo, said the Taskforce will be visiting commercial transport operators, private parks, hotels, shop owners, filling stations and industries as well as other business establishments.

The release advised all concerned to make payments at any of the Abia Board of Internal Revenue Service accredited agents or commercial banks and pay using their ABSSIN numbers.

The governor had last Month urged all the residents of the state to pay their taxes and all forms of approved levies as the revenue enforcement task force will commence operation very soon.

The governor had in a press statement said the Special Adviser on internally generated revenue has already been moving around to educate the general public on the process of the new task force regime in the state.